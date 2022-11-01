Photo Release

February 5, 2023 Jinggoy pitches for mental health offices in SUCs: Due to the rising incidence of Filipino students struggling with mental health issues, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada proposes the establishment of mental health offices (MHOs) in the campuses of all state universities and colleges (SUCs). Estrada recently filed Senate Bill 1508 to ensure easy access to mental health care for not only the vulnerable youth population but as well as the faculty, teaching, and non-teaching staff and personnel in all of SUCS throughout the country. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)