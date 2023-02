Photo Release

February 5, 2023 Metro Manila: Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a resolution seeking a Senate inquiry on the status of the implementation of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10627) to address the alarming incidence of bullying in the country’s schools to recommend policy and legislative interventions for its effective enforcement. 2 Feb 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN