Photo Release

February 6, 2023 Revilla commends Yulo: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. co-sponsors proposed Senate Resolution No. 458 congratulating and commending Carlos Edriel Poquiz Yulo as one of the country’s best gymnasts and for raising the Philippine flag on the international stage. During Monday’s plenary session February 6, 2023, Revilla said Yulo’s quest for excellence in gymnastics continuously brings honor and pride to the Philippines. “It is an honor to rise and join my colleagues in co-sponsoring the resolution, congratulating and commending one of the greatest athletes of this generation, perhaps the most outstanding gymnast our country has ever produced, and definitely a pride of all Filipinos,” Revilla stressed in his co-sponsorship speech. “With us today is a young man, who continues to bring pride and honor to our country. A man whose greatest aspiration is to carry the nation’s flag, raise it on the international stage, and win for the country,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)