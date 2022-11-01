Photo Release

February 6, 2023 Inspiration to young athletes: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva joins colleagues in congratulating and commending Carlos Edriel Poquiz Yulo for his numerous achievements in gymnastics. During his co-sponsorship speech on proposed Senate Resolution No. 458, taking into consideration SRNs 23, 248, 269, 273, 276, 281, and 292, Villanueva said Yulo won numerous awards and is one of the best gymnasts of the country. He said the young Carlos, who used to spend his afternoons watching the country’s top gymnasts train at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, is now an inspiration to millions of young aspiring athletes. “He has time and again made the country proud of his world-class talent, determination and unwavering commitment to excellence, as shown in his impressive performance in these competitions. Carlos deserves all the support, praise, and commendation of the entire nation,” Villanueva said Monday, February 6, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)