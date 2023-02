Photo Release

February 6, 2023 Pia slams unregulated selling of vape products targeting children, the youth: In a privilege speech, Senator Pia S. Cayetano slammed the unregulated selling of vape product flavors and packaging designs that target children and the youth. In response, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri moved to pass a resolution signed by all senators imploring concerned government agencies to strictly enforce regulations on vapes and e-cigarette products.