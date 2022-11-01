Photo Release

February 6, 2023 E-cigs, vape targeting the youth: Sen. Pia Cayetano expresses alarm over the attractive designs and flavors of e-cigarette and vape products targeting the youth as the primary market. During Monday’s plenary session February 6, 2023, Cayetano, in her privilege speech, said the passage of the Vape Law (Republic Act 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act) overturned the protective measures placed under the 2020 Sin Tax Reform Act. As the chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, Cayetano said that she would like to ensure a healthy life and promote the well-being of the Filipino people. “We can’t close our eyes to the fact that these products which we have legalized weakened the regulation and is now out there. So, I will continue to bring this to the body’s attention so that we can do our little part in ensuring that it does not do further damage to the youth and to the Filipino people,” Cayetano said. According to Cayetano, there are 2.7 million Filipino users of e-cigarette and vaping devices and based on the report, it appears to be more harmful than cigarette smoking. In 2020, there are 2,807 cases of e-cigarette and vaping use associated to lung injury and confirmed 68 deaths. (Senate PRIB)