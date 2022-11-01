Photo Release

February 6, 2023 Air traffic control inspection: Senators led by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri and Committee on Public Services chairperson Sen. Grace Poe inspect the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines' (CAAP) Air Traffic Management Center in Pasay City Monday, February 6, 2023. The ocular inspection was part of the Senate panel's inquiry on the air control system malfunction last January 1. During the visit, CAAP Director General Manuel Antonio Tamayo and other officials briefed the lawmakers on the air traffic control system and its operation, including the probable cause of the shutdown which paralyzed flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and other airports in the country. Also present during the inspection were Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, and Sen. Raffy Tulfo. (Joseph Vidal/Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)