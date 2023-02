Photo Release

February 7, 2023 Ermita Manila: As the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) raises concerns on teenage pregnancies among minors aged 10 to 14, Senator Win Gatchalian said he will pursue a Senate inquiry to help strengthen the Department of Education’s implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE). 02 Feb. 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN