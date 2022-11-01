Photo Release

February 7, 2023 Hontiveros addresses trend of teenage pregnancies in PH: Committee on Women, Family Relations and Gender Equality Chairperson Sen. Risa Hontiveros presides over the first hybrid hearing on proposed bills and resolutions regarding the increase of teenage pregnancies in the country, Tuesday, February 7, 2023. In her opening statement, the Deputy Minority Leader remarked that a national policy should be created to reduce adolescent pregnancies and to ensure that teenage parents are given much-needed support. "There is an urgent need to improve the current legal framework that limits the remedies to address the prevention of adolescent pregnancies and to build on the victories that we have already secured in terms of upholding the sexual and reproductive health rights of adolescent Filipinos," Hontiveros said. Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority and the Department of Health, there is an alarming upward trend of pregnancy among very young girls (ages 10 to 14), with 2,113 births recorded from this age group in 2020 and 2,299 births in 2021. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)