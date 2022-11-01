Photo Release

February 7, 2023 Designating protected areas through legislation: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, presides over a public hearing Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on five bills declaring certain areas in the Philippines as protected areas under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Area System (ENIPAS) and a proposed measure seeking to expand the area of an existing legislated protected area. Villar underscored the need to increase the number of protected areas in the country through legislation because the Philippines is one of the 17 megadiverse or biodiversity-rich countries in the world. The country has a total of 114 legislated protected areas covering about 4.4 million hectares, but Villar maintained that there are still areas in the Philippines that need protection under the NIPAS. “It is paramount for the country to have an integrated and reliable system to manage well the protected areas for the sustainability of our biodiversity in order to secure for the Filipino people of present and future generation,” Villar said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)