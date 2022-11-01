Photo Release

February 7, 2023 Look at the bigger picture: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri calls for openness in discussing the proposed concurrence to the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by the Philippines on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. During the resumption of the Committee on Foreign Relations' deliberations on whether or not the Senate should concur to the ratification of RCEP, Zubiri said stakeholders should look at how the trade agreement would benefit the country in its entirety. He acknowledged the "significant role" of the RCEP in liberalizing supply chain, thus, lowering the cost of goods and services in the country. "We have to also open our eyes to all the other industries," Zubiri appealed. "We have to look at the totality of how many people it can help in the future...We have to look at the overall picture on how this will help our country grow into tiger status," the Senate leader added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)