Photo Release

February 7, 2023 Rising teenage pregnancies an economic development problem: Sen. Imee Marcos calls for the formation of an extensive national plan to combat teenage pregnancies in the country. During the public hearing of the Committee on Women, Family Relations and Gender Equality, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Marcos also called attention to the "clear poverty divide" in the data on adolescent pregnancies and noted that teenage girls in poorer regions are more likely to get pregnant than those living in more developed communities. "The World Bank repeatedly cited that teenage pregnancy in the Philippines is no longer a health or gender issue, but is largely an economic development problem. The lack of an overarching plan has seen a huge toll despite declining rates in the past few years. Nevertheless, it is still alarming that girls aged 10 to 15 continue to post huge numbers of teenage pregnancies," she said. Marcos also encouraged relevant government agencies to revamp their health and information campaigns and suggested that they tap social media influencers to reach more teenagers. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)