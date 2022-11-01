Photo Release

February 7, 2023 Transparent scrutiny of RCEP: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda presides over the continuation of the Committee on Foreign Relations' deliberation on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Acknowledging difficulties in its ratification in previous Congresses, Legarda, who chaired the foreign relations panel for three terms, said she called for the hearing to listen to the concerns of sectors opposed to the trade deal, particularly the agriculture industry. She assured the public of the "most transparent" scrutiny of the RCEP, prodding government agencies to ensure that measures protecting the interest of the country and the people would be in place. The RCEP is a free trade agreement among countries in the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), along with Australia, China, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand, which seeks to liberalize trade in goods and services. The Philippines is the only country in the ASEAN that has not ratified the RCEP, Legarda noted. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)