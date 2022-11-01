Photo Release



Revilla supports bill further strengthening professionalism in AFP: During the plenary session of the Senate on Tuesday afternoon (February 7), Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr delivered a co-sponsorship speech in support of Senate Bill No. 1849 under Committee Report No. 23 which seeks to further strengthen professionalism and promote the continuity of policies and modernization initiatives in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Hindi lingid sa ating kaalaman ang walang katumbas na serbisyo at sakripisyo ng bawat myembro ng ating Hukbong Sandatahan na patuloy na nag-aalay ng buo nilang kakayahan upang makapagsilbi sa mamamayan at maprotektahan ang ating bayan. Bilang ganti, karangalan natin ang magsulong ng mga panukalang mas makakapagtuon ng nararapat na pansin para sa kabuuang kapakanan ng ating Armed Forces. Kaya naman, hindi tayo titigil sa pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng hanay ng ating mga sundalo, lalung-lalo na kung para ito sa ikauunlad ng buong AFP”, Revilla said.

The veteran lawmaker further said that the measure will serve as a responsive tool paving the way for significant long-term plans and programs to further strengthen and modernize the AFP.

“Indeed, continuity in leadership and excellence in the AFP can never be more vital to the defense and security of our nation”, the solon remarked.