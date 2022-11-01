Photo Release

February 7, 2023 Jinggoy sponsors measure amending RA11709: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Committee on National Defense, sponsors Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1849 which seeks to amend RA 11709 or “An Act Strengthening Professionalism and Promoting the Continuity of Policies and Modernization Initiatives in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).” Estrada, in sponsoring the measure, said while he agrees with the intent and purpose of RA 11709, the unintended consequences of implementing it have caused uneasiness, and demotivation, and adversely affected the morale of the troops. Estrada said SBN1849 seeks to amend five provisions of RA11709, to address and put the so-called “grumblings” to rest. “This piece of legislation is consistent with the spirit and intention of RA 11709 that is anchored on meritocracy and professionalization, while providing the organization with the necessary room for flexibility, ensuring stability, and improving the morale in our Armed Forces,” Estrada said Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)