Photo Release

February 7, 2023 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, sponsors Senate Bill No. 1806 or the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights and Obligations Act during the plenary session Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, in a nutshell, seeks to assist taxpayers in understanding their fundamental rights and responsibilities without requiring them to consult the Tax Code and numerous tax laws. “By passing this measure, we can make it simpler for our taxpayers to know their rights as they interact with tax authorities, thereby increasing their trust and confidence in the government. Once we gain their trust and confidence to pay their fair share of taxes, we can definitely boost revenue collection,” Gatchalian said. (Voltaire F Domingo/Senate PRIB)