Photo Release

February 7, 2023 Prosperous unified Negros region: Sen. Robinhood Padilla backs proposals to create the Negros Island Region, saying that the move will help alleviate poverty in Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 on various local bills, Padilla lamented that Negros had been associated with poverty in the country for a very long time. “The legislation creating the Negros Island Region will let us change that perception since it will pave the way for more vibrant economic activity in the region,” Padilla said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)