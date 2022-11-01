Photo Release

February 8, 2023 Bringing social justice closer to the senior citizens: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. says social justice must be brought closer to the people, especially to the sectors usually taken for granted – the senior citizens. Revilla said the elderlies are close to his heart. “I have a soft spot for our senior citizens in whose eyes we see stories etched in history, and whose lines across their foreheads teach us that in the twilight years of life, we carry not gold or silver but lessons that we pass along to the next generation,” he said. The senator said he filed Senate Bill No. 21, amending Republic Act No. 10868, which provides a cash gift amounting to P100,000 to Filipino centenarians. Under the proposed amendment, those who reach 80 years old and 90 years old would be eligible to receive a cash gift of P10,000. Revilla's bill was one of the measures being tackled by the Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development Wednesday, February 8, 2023. “Today we will be tackling important measures that seek to bring social justice closer to the people... life is short, and the least we can do for our elderly countrymen is to ensure that while they are still here with us, they get to experience and enjoy benefits and assistance from the state. Let's make this phase of their lives easier,” he said. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)