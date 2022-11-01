Photo Release

February 8, 2023 Enhance OFW orientation: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada reiterates the need to improve the orientation process for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) before they are sent to their host country. During the public hearing of the Committee on Migrant Workers on the privilege speech of Estrada on the murder of Jullebee Ranara, a 35-year-old OFW in Kuwait, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the Senator said while he agrees that employers should respect the culture and tradition of the Filipino migrant workers, it is also important for the government to make sure that outbound-OFWs have ample knowledge about the laws of their respective host countries. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)