Photo Release

February 8, 2023 Passage of pro-farmers bill pushed: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla, in a bid to alleviate the burden of Filipino farmers, urges his colleagues to immediately pass Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1850, otherwise known as the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. During Wednesday’s plenary session February 8, 2023, Padilla manifested his desire to be a co-sponsor of SBN 1850 and commended Sen. Cynthia A. Villar for sponsoring the bill under Committee Report No. 24. “You know this is probably the best proposed measure I have heard here at the Senate during my seven months as a senator because it has something to do with our farmers,” Padilla said in Filipino. “Our farmers are the ones who are going through hardships at this time. Times are so bad for them that many don't want to teach their children to farm or cultivate the soil anymore, because they don't see a good future in farming,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)