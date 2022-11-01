Photo Release

February 8, 2023 Embodiment of Filipino discipline: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano hails the accomplishments of Filipina professional street skateboarder Margielyn Didal during the plenary session Wednesday, February 8, 2023. In a manifestation, Cayetano recognized the sacrifices that Didal made to raise the Philippine flag as an athlete, representing the country in the street skateboarding sports competition. “This girl embodies the kind of discipline... discipline which can be found in athletes. We are proud of you Margie and keep up the good work,” Cayetano said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)