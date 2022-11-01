Photo Release

February 8, 2023 Legarda pushes for stronger protection of Philippine cultural heritage: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 sponsors Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1841 which aims to strengthen the conservation and protection of Philippine cultural heritage through cultural mapping. Legarda, who chairs the Committee on Culture and the Arts, said the proposed measure seeks to mandate local government units to conduct a cultural heritage mapping of their areas for both tangible and intangible, natural and built heritage, as well as to harmonize the relationships between the cultural agencies and update definitions and coverages. “Your (senators) support will go a long way in trying to bridge the gap among the 108 million Filipinos in the whole archipelago 30 million hectares and beyond. We are the ties that bind. Thank you,” Legarda said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)