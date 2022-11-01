Photo Release

February 8, 2023 Preserve heritage, culture: Sen. Nancy Binay co-sponsors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Senate Bill No. 1841 which seeks to strengthen the conservation and protection of the country’s cultural heritage through cultural mapping. According to Binay, Filipinos have become silent witnesses to the destruction and disappearance of their heritage and culture due to the lack of proper knowledge and information, effective protection and systems, and lack of awareness to take care of them. She said cultural mapping would give the country a more comprehensive identification and review of its remaining cultural resources. She said the bill shall focus on saving the country’s heritage and culture through a comprehensive and systematic inventory and mapping. Under the bill, local governments shall be made partners in the continuous updating of the Philippine Registry of Cultural Property (PRECUP). “In the said amendment, the law mandates local governments to conduct cultural heritage mapping of tangible, intangible, natural, and built heritage in their communities. Additionally, the right of our indigenous peoples to conduct their own cultural mapping will also be recognized,” Binay explained. She said that a cultural mapping, research and planning division shall be established under the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). The Joint Congressional Oversight Committee and other agencies, to ensure that each level of government, would “act to preserve and protect the resources of our race.” (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)