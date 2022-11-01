Photo Release

February 8, 2023 Cayetano urges PTK beneficiary groups to help build communities, transform the nation: Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday urged beneficiary groups of his program Presyo-Trabaho-Kita/Kaayusan (PTK) to be one in spirit in helping one another so that they can become successful together, build communities, and transform the nation. "Habang parami nang parami ang natutulungan natin, nakapag-build tayo ng community kasi remember ang community nagtutulungan," he told members of three beneficiary groups he met with in Davao City on February 8, 2023. "Ang gusto namin ay makitang successful kayo," he added. Cayetano met the leaders and members of the San Isidro Farmer Consumers Cooperative, Madapo Bankerohan Sidecar Operators and Drivers Association, Inc (MABASCODAI), and Queens Livelihood Association also known as Davao Queens, to see how the groups’ livelihood projects are doing and seek their partnership in building local communities. Also present in the meeting were Barangay Chairman Wating Usman and representatives from the local government and the private sector.