Photo Release

February 8, 2023 Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and former President Rodrigo Duterte: Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and former President Rodrigo Duterte were reunited in Davao City on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and renewed calls for the government to continue the campaign against illegal drugs in the country. "Paalala sa lahat, lalo na sa pulis, ituloy ang laban sa droga. Medyo bumabalik nang konti," Cayetano, who was the foreign affairs secretary under the Duterte administration, said to the former President. Duterte agreed and said the police need to be assured that the government has their back when it comes to enforcing the law. "Kailangan lang ng concrete and very strong statement coming from the Executive that he will protect you when you do right and he will crush you if you do it wrong," Duterte told Cayetano, who was also his running mate in the 2016 national elections. Cayetano also thanked Duterte for what he has done for the country and called on the public to continue praying for the former President.