Photo Release

February 9, 2023 Jinggoy sounds alarm bells on “dummy” recruitment agencies for OFWs: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada asks the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to look into alleged “dummy” Filipino owners of placement agencies recruiting land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). In a hearing at the Senate, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on the case of slain OFW Jullebee Ranara’s case, Estrada said his office received information on alleged foreign ownership of placement agencies, a matter that is prohibited in the licensing and regulation rules of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Labor Code of the Philippines. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)