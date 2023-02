Photo Release

February 10, 2023 Pasay City: An affiliate of Soleil Chartered bank has disowned any bank certification issued in favor of third party auditor Global ComRCI contracted by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla’s letter to Senator Win Gatchalian. 10 Feb 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN