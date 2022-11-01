Photo Release

February 10, 2023 Blatant violation of Vape Law: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva calls on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and other concerned government agencies to immediately address the proliferation and selling of vape products that clearly violate Republic Act (RA) No. 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act. During the hearing of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking Friday, February 10, 2023, Villanueva cited the rampant selling of vape flavors with descriptors that are appealing to minors which is a clear violation of Sec. 12 (j) of RA 11900. “We reiterate our call, madam chair, on the concerned government agencies, especially the DTI, to give us a clear and definitive answer in this proceedings as to why the proliferation of these prohibited products was allowed. We also like an immediate resolution of this issue pursuant to the provisions of the law, even as we await the recommendations of the committee,” Villanueva said. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)