Photo Release

February 10, 2023 Studies warn vs vape products: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, presides over a hybrid inquiry on the violation of the Vaporized Nicotine Regulation Act in relation to vape flavors and designs that attract the youth. When she sponsored the SIN Tax Reform Act in 2020, Cayetano said, the debate was whether to ban or monitor and regulate vaporized products. The decision then was to tax and regulate, and to check whether concerned agencies are actually regulating vaporized products, especially those that entice the youth, Cayetano explained. Also, Cayetano noted, peered-reviewed studies had warned that vape products might be more harmful than cigarettes. “There are now studies saying that there is more lung damage to people who vape than those who smoke cigarette. The alarm has been sounded by the United Kingdom (UK),” Cayetano said Friday, February 10, 2023. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)