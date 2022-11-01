Photo Release

February 10, 2023 Senator Pia's hearing on vapes that attract the youth: Expressing her frustration over the proliferation of vape products and flavors that target the youth, Senator Pia S. Cayetano said that this current situation resulted from the removal of three key provisions in the Sin Tax Law by the Vape Law, including: lowering the age of access to vapes from 21 to 18; transferring regulation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the Department of Trade Industry (DTI); and easing the restrictions on allowed vape flavors. Cayetano also called to task the DTI for not confiscating flavored vapes, and those sold near schools, even if these clearly violate the watered down provisions of the Vape Law.