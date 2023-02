Photo Release



Villar asks Navy to help remove PH from the list of 'marine polluters’: Senator Cynthia A. Villar has urged the Philippine Navy to further join efforts to lift the Philippines away from its distressing position of being one of largest marine polluters of the world.

Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, lamented the Philippines is one of the world’s largest sources of plastic waste leaking into the ocean.