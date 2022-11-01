Photo Release

February 13, 2023 On bullying and learner outcomes: Sen. Win Gatchalian stresses the detrimental effects of bullying on students as he presides over the Committee on Basic Education's inquiry on the implementation of the Republic Act No. 10627 or the Anti-Bullying Act Monday, February 13, 2023. During the hearing, Gatchalian raised alarm over studies showing the Philippines as having the highest incidence of bullying, aggression, violence, and offensive behavior in schools among countries in Southeast Asia. He also cited the 2019 Programme for International Assessment (PISA) results linking bullying to the decline in the academic performance of Filipino students. "Bullying is an education problem," Gatchalian said. "And if we want to address learner performance and improve learner outcomes, we also need to make sure that the school environment is safe, conducive...and projects confidence for our students," he added. The committee chairperson said he hopes to hear from government officials and experts whether or not RA 10627 is still responsive and effective in addressing the problem of bullying in the country's schools today. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)