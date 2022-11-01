Photo Release

February 13, 2023 Investigate P5-B unremitted lotto gains: Sen. Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa encourages executives of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to exercise due diligence in their investigations on Small Town Lottery Authorized Agent Corporations (STL-AAC) who fail to remit earnings - reportedly worth around P5 billion - to the agency. During the public hearing of the Committee on Games and Amusement Monday, February 13, 2023, on the integrity and trustworthiness of the PCSO in its Lotto games, Dela Rosa advised the PCSO to consider the possibility that illegal organized groups may be behind STL operators that steal from lottery earnings. He also said that the illegal backers of crooked STL operators could have changed business names and figureheads when terminated as partners of the agency. "They will just continue to hit and hit and the government will continue to suffer if this continues. Let us use due diligence. These 'genius' personalities in gambling operations always deceive the government. Let us be careful so that we will not lose income," Dela Rosa said in Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)