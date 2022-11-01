Photo Release

February 13, 2023 Tulfo leads probe on PCSO prize tax fund issue: Sen. Raffy Tulfo presides over the public inquiry of the Committee on Games and Amusement on the status of the prize fund tax remitted by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). The panel particularly tackled the collection and remittance of a five percent prize fund tax to the BIR from 2018 to 2021 despite the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, which allowed the PCSO to collect a 20 percent tax on prizes and winnings of more than P10,000 from sweepstakes and lotto draws. According to Tulfo, apart from collecting from the operators and remitting to the BIR the 20 percent tax, PCSO continued to remit the five percent prize fund tax. “We are all here today to take up this matter and other urgent concerns involving the credibility and proper regulations of the gaming industry. I hope that we have a fruitful discussion today so that we could make the proper adjustments to our policies,” Tulfo said Monday, February 13, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)