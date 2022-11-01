Photo Release

February 13, 2023 Time to strengthen mechanisms vs bullying: Sen. Robinhood Padilla pushes for stronger measures against bullying, especially the 24/7 mental bullying as more students have access to smartphones and the internet. During Monday’s hearing of the Committee on Education February 13, 2023 on the implementation of Republic Act No. 10627 or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, Padilla, a victim of bullying during his school days, also pushed for stronger measures against bullies, especially those with wealthy or influential parents. “For me, that's what our young people are experiencing now, the mental torture... that's what we have to deal with,” Padilla said in Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)