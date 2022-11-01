Photo Release

February 13, 2023 Lotto transparency urged: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III commends Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo for giving importance to Senate Resolution No. 253 which aims to determine and maintain the integrity and trustworthiness of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s (PCSO) lotto games. During Monday’s public hearing February 13, 2023 of the Committee on Games and Amusement, Pimentel, author of SRN 253, said the common criticism leveled by the betting public against lotto is the lack of transparency. “Since the identity of the winner is not revealed, the people are suspicious whether the conduct of the lottery is above board. Also, the reported lag time between the announcement of the results and the announcement of the number of winners leads people to suspect that this lag time is used to manipulate and insert 'lucky bettors' into the list of winners,” Pimentel stated in his resolution. “There is a need to make sure that the processes involved in the conduct of the lotto games by the PCSO are honest and free from any kind of fraud because they are state-sanctioned forms of gambling and rely on their integrity for the successful raising of funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)