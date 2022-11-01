Photo Release

February 13, 2023 Binay graces textile & fashion innovation exhibit: Inspired by the beauty of local fabrics, Sen. Nancy Binay leads the launching of Kathabi: A Textile and Fashion Innovation Exhibit at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Monday, February 13, 2023. Binay expressed hope that the exhibit would inspire and raise awareness among Filipinos to support local fabrics and keep up with the global fashion scene. “I am happy that we had the opportunity to bring here to the Senate, and to exhibit the clothes made locally from Philippine cotton and Philippine silk, and other local tropical fabrics. To our designers, rest assured that we are in solidarity with you, our textile and fashion stakeholders. And here in the Senate, we have started to introduce local weaving in our uniforms,” Binay said. She also thanked the Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI) for the 3,000 pieces of ReWear washable face masks that it donated to the Senate. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)