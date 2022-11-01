Photo Release

February 13, 2023 Pia sponsors the PH CDC Act: Senator Pia S. Cayetano sponsors the bill establishing the Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). Under SBN 1869, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) will be retained under the CDC, not abolished or have its functions chopped up. The RITM will also be renamed as the Philippine Research Institute of Medicine, which will work alongside the other centers of the CDC, namely: the Center for Health Statistics, and the Center for Surveillance and Epidemiology.