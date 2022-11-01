Photo Release

February 13, 2023 Cayetano sponsors creation of CDC: Sen. Pia Cayetano sponsors Senate Bill No. 1869 on Monday, February 13, 2023 which seeks to create the Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) to better prepare the country from future health outbreaks and emergencies. Cayetano said the country has realized the importance of strengthening its healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic. She underscored the necessity of protecting the family from existing and emerging public health emergencies that could threaten the lives of Filipinos. Cayetano said the Center for Global Development predicted there would be a 47 to 57 percent chance of another global pandemic as deadly as COVID-19 in the next 25 years. “If there’s one lesson we learned from this, it’s the importance of being prepared for other future crises, including the possibility of another pandemic,” Cayetano stressed. She said under the bill, the CDC would be under the Department of Health’s Office of the Secretary. It will act as the technical authority on forecasting, analysis, strategy and standards development for the prevention and control of all diseases of public health importance and the health security events whether domestic or international in origin. According to Cayetano, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), which will be known as the Philippine Research Institute of Medicine, shall be under the Philippine CDC and will continue to perform its current functions, perform expanded functions and work with other centers of the CDC namely, the Center for Health Statistics and the Center for Surveillance and Epidemiology. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)