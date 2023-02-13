Photo Release

February 13, 2023 Invest in healthcare system: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva believes it is high time the country should invest in healthcare system to promote and protect the well-being of all Filipinos. During Monday’s plenary session February 13, 2023, Villanueva co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1869, under Committee Report No. 28 or An Act Creating the Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control. “We need to immediately pass this measure which seeks to establish the Philippine CDC. The agency shall be the technical authority on forecasting, analysis, strategy, and standards development for the prevention and control of all diseases of public health importance and health security events, whether domestic or international in origin,” Villanueva pointed out. “We need to put in place measures to ensure that what happened in the past three years – loss of lives, jobs, and income because of a global pandemic -- will not happen again. COVID-19 remains a threat, we are still reeling from its impact, and the last thing we need is to be caught unprepared to address another public health emergency in the future,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)