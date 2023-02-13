Photo Release

February 13, 2023 PH-CDC will help against next pandemic: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito implores his colleagues to support the swift passage of Senate Bill No. 1869, under Committee Report No. 28, or an Act Creating the Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). During the plenary session Monday, February 13, 2023, Ejercito said many countries have already proved the importance of having an agency focused on a country’s response to future epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. "Today, our country is given the opportunity to have our own. The establishment of our own CDC will prepare our country for whatever communicable or infectious disease that may come our way in the future," he emphasized. Ejercito also said the Philippine CDC will also be responsible for the research and development of finding cures and finding ways to prevent diseases. “We will have an agency equipped with the information and guidance we need to fight and live through another pandemic,” the Deputy Majority Leader added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)