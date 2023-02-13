Photo Release

February 13, 2023 Preparedness saves lives: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. emphasizes that being prepared and learning from the lessons the COVID-19 pandemic has taught for almost three years would provide the key to solve any health crisis. In his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Bill No. 1869 seeking to create the Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Revilla said “the hard work of scientists and medical professionals in discovering the keys to solve what we suffered, and the lives lost in the pandemic will not be wasted if we value what we have learned from the past pandemic.” As one of the authors of the bills considered by the Health and Demography sub-committee, he said he is fully cognizant of the role preparedness plays in times of crisis. “We may be in a new normal. We are learning to live with the virus, but we are not putting our guards down. We remain alert and vigilant,” Revilla said Monday, February 13, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)