Photo Release

February 13, 2023 CDC instrumental in fight vs COVID-19: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography, co-sponsors Senate Bill No. 1869 which seeks to create the Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). Go said during the plenary session Monday, February 13, 2023 that it is one of his priorities to improve the country’s healthcare system and make it more responsive to future public health crises. “Aside from capacitating our health facilities, it is my firm belief that we need a sole agency focused on the prevention and containment of infectious diseases in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Go said. According to him, Centers for Diseases Control in other countries have been instrumental in their COVID-19 response. He said it is high time that the Philippines should have its own CDC. “The global outbreak of the coronavirus disease sparked the need to have a more comprehensive, proactive approach and multi-disciplinary preparedness for the emergence and re-emergence of epidemics and pandemics. “We should be one-step ahead. We cannot afford to be unprepared if there are upcoming calamities, catastrophes or emergencies,” Go added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)