Photo Release

February 13, 2023 Jinggoy defends SBN 1894: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Committee on National Defense faces fellow senators during the plenary session Monday, February 13, 2023, to defend Senate Bill No. 1894 which seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) No. 11709 or “An Act Strengthening Professionalism and Promoting the Continuity of Policies and Modernization Initiatives in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).” The measure, according to Estrada, will provide the AFP the necessary room for flexibility, ensure stability, and improve its morale. (Bibo Nueva Espaָña/Senate PRIB)