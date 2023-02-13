Photo Release

February 13, 2023 Right to health must be protected by government: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda joins her colleagues Monday, February 13, 2023, in pushing for the passage of Senate Bill No. 1869, which seeks to create the Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control as she underscores the importance of sustaining reforms that would effectively address the ongoing and new issues in the health sector. Legarda said the proposed measure would address not only the problems the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the country’s healthcare system but would also ensure that the system is equipped to monitor, forecast and develop precautions to control diseases of either national or international concern. “It is imperative that there be a National Center for Disease Control and Prevention that will steer and coordinate the government's response to address illnesses and other threats to public health,” Legarda said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)