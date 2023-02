Photo Release

February 14, 2023 Pasay City: With the conclusion of the National Awareness Week on the Prevention of Child Abuse and Exploitation, Senator Win Gatchalian is reiterating his call for a stronger crackdown on various forms of child trafficking, including the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC). 13 Feb 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN