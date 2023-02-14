Photo Release

February 14, 2023 Are we ready?: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., presiding over the Committee on Public Works hearing Tuesday, February 14, 2023 on the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructures, asks whether the government and the general public are ready in case an earthquake of high magnitude – or the so-called “Big One” – will hit the country. Revilla said that while the country cannot prevent an earthquake from occurring, “we can prevent its damage.” The senator also presented video slides showing the damages in Turkey and Syria caused by the recent earthquake. He said Senate Resolution Nos. (SRNs) 67, which he filed, and 150, filed by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, seek an immediate audit and review of all buildings and structures and their compliance with the National Building Code. This code, Revilla said, also needs review because it was filed 50 years ago. “The warning signs are there, the Big One is forthcoming. It's scary. But there is no harm in preparing for the worst,” Revilla said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)