Photo Release

February 14, 2023 Pass the National Land Use Act: Sen. Raffy Tulfo underscores the urgency to pass the National Land Use Act to provide long-term safeguards to communities against natural and man-made calamities in the wake of the powerful earthquake that recently hit Turkey and Syria. During the Committee on Public Works inquiry into the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructures in the country, Tulfo pointed out that the passage of the measure will ensure the right identification of high-risk and danger-prone locations in communities. “We are along the Ring of Fire and the length of the West Valley Fault System slices through the length of Metro Manila which is a ticking timebomb and standing above it are our homes, offices, schools and hospitals. The experts have already warned us and we can only blame ourselves if we don’t start preparing now,” Tulfo said Tuesday, February 14, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)