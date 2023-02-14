Photo Release

February 14, 2023 Revisit Building Code: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III stresses on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 the need to revisit the National Building Code of the Philippines and other existing laws to ensure that the country's buildings and structures can withstand strong earthquakes. During the inquiry of the Committee on Public Works, Pimentel cited recent incidence of bridge collapses in the Philippines caused not by earthquakes, but shear stress and poor construction. He added that the current structural designs for structures should be able to withstand earthquakes at magnitude 8. Pimentel said the review of the National Building Code must include specific measures to guarantee that establishments are compliant with structural standards, as well as ensuring liability. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)