Photo Release

February 14, 2023 Assess integrity of old buildings in PH: Sen. Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa urges national and local agencies to assess the structural integrity of all buildings that are about 50 years old or more and ensure that they are safe for their occupants during the public hearing of the Committee on Public Works Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Dela Rosa also urged officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and local governments to condemn old buildings found to be unsafe and obsolete and recommend the preservation of those with historical importance. Both the DPWH and the Philippine Association of Building Officials National Inc. (PABO) promised to submit their assessment reports as soon as possible. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)